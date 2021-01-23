Johnny Cash
Country
2018
1.
Train of Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
Big River (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
The Ways of a Woman In Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
Next In Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
I Love You Just Because (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
You're the Nearest Thing to Heaven (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Home of the Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
There You Go (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
Guess Things Happen That Way (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
I Walk the Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
Ballad of a Teenage Queen (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
Don't Make Me Go (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
I Can't Help It (If I'm Still In Love With You) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
Hey! Porter (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
Come In Stranger (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30