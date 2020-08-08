Johnny Cash's Greatest
Country
2011
1.
Walk the Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
Ring of Fire (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
Rock Island Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
Peace in the Valley (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
Sunday Morning Come Down (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
A Boy Named Sue (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Highwayman (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
Big River (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
Sixteen Tons (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
The Wall (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
I Still Miss Someone (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
I Got Stripes (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
City of New Orleans (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
Jackson (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
If I Were a Carpenter (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
17.
Orange Blossom Special (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
18.
Casey Jones (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
19.
Get Rhythm (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
20.
Ballad of a Teenage Queen (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
21.
Belshaza (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
22.
Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
23.
Down the Street to 301 (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
24.
Get Rhythm (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
25.
Guess Things Happen That Way (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
26.
I Forgot to Remember to Forget (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
27.
Straight A's in Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
28.
Thanks a Lot (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
29.
The Ways of a Woman in Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
30.
Hey Porter (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
31.
Give My Love to Rose (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
32.
Luther's Boogie (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
33.
I Could Never be Ashamed of You (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
34.
Blue Train (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
35.
Goodbye Little Darlin' (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30