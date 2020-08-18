Johnny Cash Sings the Songs That Made Him Famous

Johnny Cash Sings the Songs That Made Him Famous

Musique classique

2020

1.

Ballad of a Teenage Queen (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

There You Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

I Walk the Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Don't Make Me Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Guess Things Happen That Way (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Train of Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

The Ways of a Woman in Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Next in Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

You're the Nearest Thing to Heaven (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

I Can't Help It (If I'm Still in Love With You) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Home of the Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Big River (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

12 chansons

28 min

