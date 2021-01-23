Johnny Cash Story
Country
2015
1.
Frankie And Johnny (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
I Still Miss Someone (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
The Old Account (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
Five Feet And Rising (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
Pickin' Time (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
I Called Him (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Snow In His Hair (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Clementine (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
The Great Speckled Bird (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
Suppertime (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
These Things Shall Pass (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
He'll Be A Friend (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
The Man On The Hill (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
It Could Be You (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
I Got Stripes (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
That's All Over (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
17.
Mama's Baby (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
18.
I Saw A Man (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
19.
I'll Remember You (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
20.
Don't Step On Mother's Roses (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
21.
It Was Jesus (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
22.
Walkin' The Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
23.
Run Softly, Blue River (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
24.
Drink To Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
25.
Don't Take Your Guns To Town (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
26.
Hank And Joe And Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
27.
Swing Low, Sweet Chariot (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
28.
The Troubadour (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
29.
I Want To Go Home (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
30.
Are The Children In (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
31.
Old Apache Squaw (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
32.
Oh What A Dream (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
33.
My Grandfather's Clock (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
34.
One More Ride (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
35.
Lead Me Gently Home (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
36.
The Caretaker (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
37.
It Was Jesus (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
38.
Lead Me, Father (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
39.
God Will (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
40.
Cold Shoulder (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
41.
I'd Rather Die Young (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
42.
Shepherd Of My Heart (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
43.
Oh What A Dream (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
44.
That's Enough (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
45.
Fool's Hall Of Fame (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
46.
You're The Nearest Thing To Heaven re-recording (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
47.
Rock Island Line re-recording (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
48.
Cold Cold Heart re-recording (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
49.
Folsom Prison Blues re-recording (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
50.
Hey Good Lookin' re-recording (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
51.
I Love You Because re-recording (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
52.
Just About Time re-recording (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
53.
Straight As In Love re-recording (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
54.
I Just Thought You'ld Like To Know re-recording (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
55.
Goodbye Little Darling re-recording (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
56.
I Could Never Be Ashamed Of You re-recording (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
57.
Next In Line re-recording (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
58.
Port Of Lonely Hearts re-recording (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
59.
Sugartime re-recording (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
60.
There You Go re-recording (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
61.
Two Timin' Women re-recording (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
62.
Big River re-recording (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
63.
Ballad Of A Teenage Queen re-recording (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30