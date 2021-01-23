Johnny Cash Story

Country

2015

1.

Frankie And Johnny (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

I Still Miss Someone (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

The Old Account (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Five Feet And Rising (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Pickin' Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

I Called Him (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Snow In His Hair (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Clementine (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

The Great Speckled Bird (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Suppertime (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

These Things Shall Pass (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

He'll Be A Friend (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

The Man On The Hill (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

It Could Be You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

I Got Stripes (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

That's All Over (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
17.

Mama's Baby (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
18.

I Saw A Man (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
19.

I'll Remember You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
20.

Don't Step On Mother's Roses (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
21.

It Was Jesus (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
23.

Run Softly, Blue River (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
24.

Drink To Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
25.

Don't Take Your Guns To Town (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
26.

Hank And Joe And Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
27.

Swing Low, Sweet Chariot (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
28.

The Troubadour (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
29.

I Want To Go Home (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
30.

Are The Children In (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
31.

Old Apache Squaw (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
32.

Oh What A Dream (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
33.

My Grandfather's Clock (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
34.

One More Ride (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
35.

Lead Me Gently Home (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
36.

The Caretaker (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
37.

It Was Jesus (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
38.

Lead Me, Father (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
39.

God Will (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
40.

Cold Shoulder (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
41.

I'd Rather Die Young (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
42.

Shepherd Of My Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
44.

That's Enough (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
45.

Fool's Hall Of Fame (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
46.

You're The Nearest Thing To Heaven re-recording (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
47.

Rock Island Line re-recording (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
48.

Cold Cold Heart re-recording (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
49.

Folsom Prison Blues re-recording (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
50.

Hey Good Lookin' re-recording (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
51.

I Love You Because re-recording (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
52.

Just About Time re-recording (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
53.

Straight As In Love re-recording (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
54.

I Just Thought You'ld Like To Know re-recording (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
55.

Goodbye Little Darling re-recording (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
56.

I Could Never Be Ashamed Of You re-recording (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
57.

Next In Line re-recording (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
58.

Port Of Lonely Hearts re-recording (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
59.

Sugartime re-recording (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
60.

There You Go re-recording (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
61.

Two Timin' Women re-recording (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
62.

Big River re-recording (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
63.

Ballad Of A Teenage Queen re-recording (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

63 chansons

2 h 21 min

© ZYX Music