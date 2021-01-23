Johnny Cash / The Best
Country
1966
1.
Ballad of a Teenage Queen (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
A Boy Named Sue (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
If I Were a Carpenter (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
Jackson (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
I Walk the Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Hey Porter (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Wreck of the Old '97 (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
City of New Orleans (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
Guess Things Happen That Way (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
Hey Good Lookin' (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
Thanks a Lot (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
Big River (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
I Love You Because (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
Orange Blossom Special (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
I Forgot to Remember to Forget (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
17.
There You Go (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
18.
I Heard That Lonesome Whistle Blow (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
19.
The Ways of a Woman in Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
20.
You're the Nearest Thing to Heaven (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
21.
Rock Island Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
22.
Get Rhythm (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
23.
Country Boy (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
24.
Next in Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
25.
Ring of Fire (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
26.
Cold Cold Heart (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
27.
Born to Lose (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
28.
Two Timin' Woman (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30