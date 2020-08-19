Johnny Cash - The Ultimate Jukebox Generation Collection
Country
2018
1.
Ballad Of A Teenage Queen (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
I Walk The Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
Guess Things Happen That Way (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
The Ways Of A Woman In Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
Down The Street To 301 (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
Get Rythym (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
It's Just About Time (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Hey Good Lookin' (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
Straight A's In Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
Cry Cry Cry (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
Big River (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
Next In Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
Goodbye Little Darlin' (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
I Forgot To Remember To Forget (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
Come In Stranger (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
Give My Love To Rosie (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
17.
Mean Eyed Cat (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
18.
Katy Too (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
19.
You Tell Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
20.
I Just Thought You'd Like To Know (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
21.
Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
22.
Remember Me (I'm The One That Loves You) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
23.
I Could Never Be Ashamed Of You (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
24.
Thanks A Lot (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
25.
Blue Train (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30