Johnny Cash with His Hot and Blue Guitar

Johnny Cash with His Hot and Blue Guitar

Rock

2020

1.

Rock Island Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

I Heard That Lonesome Whistle (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Country Boy (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

If the Good Lord's Willing (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Cry! Cry! Cry! (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Remember Me (I'm the One Who Loves You) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

I Was There When It Happened (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

I Walk the Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

The Wreck of the Old '97 (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Doin' My Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

12 chansons

27 min

© Music Manager