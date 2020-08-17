Johnny Cash Working Class Hero
Country
2019
1.
Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
The Next In Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
The Nearest Thing To Heaven (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
Hey Good lookin' (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
Don't Make Me Go (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
Rock Island Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
I Love You Because (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Blue Train (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
Hey Porter (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
Don't Take Your Guns To Town (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
Home Of The Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
Oh Lonesome Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
Luther Played The Boogie (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
Born To Lose (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
Train of Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
Fool's Hall Of Fame (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
17.
I Heard That Lonesome Whistle (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
18.
Ballad Of a Teenage Queen (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
19.
Port Of Lonely Hearts (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
20.
Big River (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
21.
Give My Love To Rose (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
22.
I Guess Things Happen That Way (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
23.
New Mexico (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
24.
There You Go (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
25.
Cold, Cold Heart (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
26.
The Ways Of A Woman In Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
27.
So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
28.
I Forgot To Remember To Forget (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
29.
Katy Too (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
30.
Goodbye Little Darlin' (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
31.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
32.
The Wreck of the Old 97 (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
33.
Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
34.
I Walk The Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30