Johnny Cash Working Class Hero

Johnny Cash Working Class Hero

Country

2019

1.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

The Next In Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

The Nearest Thing To Heaven (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Hey Good lookin' (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Don't Make Me Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Rock Island Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

I Love You Because (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Blue Train (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Hey Porter (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Don't Take Your Guns To Town (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Home Of The Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Oh Lonesome Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

Luther Played The Boogie (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

Born To Lose (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

Train of Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

Fool's Hall Of Fame (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
17.

I Heard That Lonesome Whistle (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
18.

Ballad Of a Teenage Queen (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
19.

Port Of Lonely Hearts (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
20.

Big River (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
21.

Give My Love To Rose (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
22.

I Guess Things Happen That Way (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
23.

New Mexico (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
24.

There You Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
25.

Cold, Cold Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
26.

The Ways Of A Woman In Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
27.

So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
28.

I Forgot To Remember To Forget (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
29.

Katy Too (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
30.

Goodbye Little Darlin' (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
31.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
32.

The Wreck of the Old 97 (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
33.

Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
34.

I Walk The Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

34 chansons

1 h 18 min

© TIR