Johnny Hallyday - Bits & Pieces
Musique Francophone
2012
1.
Tutti Frutti (Live) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
2.
Oui, Mon Cher (Live) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
3.
Une Boum Chez John (Live - From the Film Dossier) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
4.
Bien Trop Timide (Live) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
5.
Sentimental (You're So Square - Live) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
6.
Knocked Out (Live) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
7.
Blue Suede Shoes (Live) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
8.
Itsy, Bitsy, Petit Bikini (Itsy Bitsy Teenie Yellow Polkadot Bikini) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
9.
Rebel Rouser (Instrumental) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
10.
Last Night (Instrumental) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30