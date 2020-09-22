Johnny Hallyday - Bits & Pieces

Johnny Hallyday - Bits & Pieces

Musique Francophone

2012

1.

Tutti Frutti (Live) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
2.

Oui, Mon Cher (Live) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
3.

Une Boum Chez John (Live - From the Film Dossier) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
4.

Bien Trop Timide (Live) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
5.

Sentimental (You're So Square - Live) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
6.

Knocked Out (Live) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
7.

Blue Suede Shoes (Live) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
8.

Itsy, Bitsy, Petit Bikini (Itsy Bitsy Teenie Yellow Polkadot Bikini) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
9.

Rebel Rouser (Instrumental) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
10.

Last Night (Instrumental) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30

10 chansons

25 min

© 2012 Carinco Neue Medien AG