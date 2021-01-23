Johnny Hallyday (Les Plus Belles Chansons)

Johnny Hallyday (Les Plus Belles Chansons)

Musique Francophone

2017

Disque 1

1.

Retiens la nuit (remastered) (Extrait)

0:30
2.

Da dou ron ron (remastered) (Extrait)

0:30
3.

Let's twist again (Extrait)

0:30
4.

Elle est terrible (Extrait)

0:30
5.

Bien trop timide (Extrait)

0:30
6.

Avec une poigne de terre (Extrait)

0:30
7.

Tu me plais (Extrait)

0:30
8.

Douce violence (Extrait)

0:30
9.

Laisse les filles (Extrait)

0:30
10.

Viens danser le twist (Extrait)

0:30
11.

Nous les gars nous les filles (Extrait)

0:30
12.

Une boum chez john (Extrait)

0:30
13.

Le plus beau des jeux (Extrait)

0:30
14.

Kili watch (Extrait)

0:30
15.

L'idole des jeunes (remastered) (Extrait)

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Pour moi la vie va commencer (Extrait)

0:30
2.

Toi qui regrettes (Extrait)

0:30
3.

Je cherche une fille (Extrait)

0:30
4.

Ce s'rait bien (Extrait)

0:30
5.

T'aimer follement (Extrait)

0:30
6.

Danse le twist avec moi (Extrait)

0:30
7.

Twist in USA (Extrait)

0:30
8.

Le p'tit clown de ton cœur (Extrait)

0:30
9.

Nous quand on s'embrasse (Extrait)

0:30
10.

Tu parles trop (Extrait)

0:30
11.

Il faut saisir sa chance (Extrait)

0:30
12.

Mon septième ciel (Extrait)

0:30
13.

Wap dou wap (Extrait)

0:30
14.

Itsy bitsy petit bikini (Extrait)

0:30
15.

Souvenirs souvenirs (Extrait)

0:30

30 chansons

1 h 11 min

© GM Editions