Johnny Tillotson

Johnny Tillotson

Pop

2017

1.

Poetry in Motion (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
2.

Dreamy Eyes (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
3.

Cuty Pie (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
4.

Earth Angel (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
5.

True True, Happiness (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
6.

I Got a Feeling (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
7.

Without You (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
8.

Jimmy's Girl (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
9.

Princess, Princess (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
10.

Lonesome Town (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
11.

Why Do I Love You So (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
12.

His True Love Said Goodbye (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
13.

Send Me the Pillow That You Dream On (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
14.

She Gave Sweet Love to Me (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
15.

It Keeps Right on a Hurting (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
16.

Lonely Street (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
17.

I Am so Lonesome, I Could Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
18.

Love Is Blind (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
19.

I Fall to Pieces (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
20.

What'll I Do (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
21.

I Can't Help It (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
22.

Never Let Me Go (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
23.

Well, I'm Your Man (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
24.

Poetry in Motion (Version 2) (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30

24 chansons

1 h 01 min

© Isis