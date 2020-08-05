Johnny Tillotson
Pop
2017
1.
Poetry in Motion (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
2.
Dreamy Eyes (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
3.
Cuty Pie (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
4.
Earth Angel (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
5.
True True, Happiness (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
6.
I Got a Feeling (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
7.
Without You (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
8.
Jimmy's Girl (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
9.
Princess, Princess (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
10.
Lonesome Town (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
11.
Why Do I Love You So (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
12.
His True Love Said Goodbye (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
13.
Send Me the Pillow That You Dream On (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
14.
She Gave Sweet Love to Me (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
15.
It Keeps Right on a Hurting (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
16.
Lonely Street (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
17.
I Am so Lonesome, I Could Cry (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
18.
Love Is Blind (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
19.
I Fall to Pieces (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
20.
What'll I Do (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
21.
I Can't Help It (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
22.
Never Let Me Go (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
23.
Well, I'm Your Man (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
24.
Poetry in Motion (Version 2) (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30