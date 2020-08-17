JONI MITCHELL - A WOMAN IN THE EAST

Rock

2019

1.

Free Man in Paris (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
2.

Edith and the Kingpin (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
3.

You Dream Flat Tires (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
4.

Refuge of the Roads (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
5.

You're so Square (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
6.

For Free (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
7.

Big Yellow Taxi (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
8.

A Case of You (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
9.

God Must Be a Boogie Man (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
10.

Wild Things Run Fast (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
11.

Don't Interrupt the Sorrow (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
12.

Solid Love (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
13.

Chinese Cafe _ Unchained Melody (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
14.

Help Me (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
15.

You Turn Me on I'm a Radio (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
16.

Love (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
17.

Both Sides Now (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
18.

Underneath the Streetlight (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
19.

Woodstock (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
20.

Carey (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 21 min

© Deanstreet Records