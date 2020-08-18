Joni Mitchell - Club 47

Rock

2019

1.

Cactus Tree (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
2.

Night In The City (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
3.

Gift Of The Magie (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
4.

I Had A King (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
5.

Morning Morgantown (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
6.

Ballerina Valerie (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
7.

Song To A Seagull (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
8.

Both Sides Now (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
9.

Conversation (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
10.

Come To The Sunshine (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
11.

Chelsea Morning (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
12.

The Pirate Of Penzance (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
13.

The Way It Is (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
14.

The Dawntreader (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30

14 chansons

1 h 05 min

© Deanstreet Records