Joni Mitchell Early FM Radio Broadcast
Folk
2019
1.
The Dawntreader (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
2.
The Way It Is (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
3.
The Pirate Of Penance (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
4.
Chelsea Morning (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
5.
Come To The Sunshine (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
6.
Conversation (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
7.
Both Sides Now (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
8.
Song To A Seagull (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
9.
Ballerina Valerie (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
10.
Morning Morgantown (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
11.
I Had A King (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
12.
Gift Of The Magi (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
13.
Night In The City (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
14.
Cactus Tree (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30