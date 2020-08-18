JONI MITCHELL - THROUGH YELLOW CURTAINS
Rock
2019
1.
Introduction (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:13
2.
Morning Morgantown (Second Fret March 17th 1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
3.
(Born) To Take the Highway[Second Fret March 17th 1967] (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
4.
Eastern Rain (Second Fret March 17th 1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
5.
The Circle Game (Second Fret March 17th 1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
6.
Song to a Seagull (Second Fret March 17th 1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
7.
Carnival in Kenora (Second Fret March 17th 1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
8.
Night in the City (Second Fret December 10th 1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
9.
Come to the Sunshine (Second Fret December 10th 1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
10.
Chelsea Morning (Second Fret December 10th 1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
11.
Conversation (Second Fret December 10th 1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
12.
I Had a King (Second Fret December 10th 1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
13.
Sugar Mountain (Radio Session 1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30