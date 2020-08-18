JONI MITCHELL - THROUGH YELLOW CURTAINS

JONI MITCHELL - THROUGH YELLOW CURTAINS

Rock

2019

1.

Introduction (Extrait)

0:13
2.

Morning Morgantown (Second Fret March 17th 1967) (Extrait)

0:30
3.

(Born) To Take the Highway[Second Fret March 17th 1967] (Extrait)

0:30
4.

Eastern Rain (Second Fret March 17th 1967) (Extrait)

0:30
5.

The Circle Game (Second Fret March 17th 1967) (Extrait)

0:30
6.

Song to a Seagull (Second Fret March 17th 1967) (Extrait)

0:30
7.

Carnival in Kenora (Second Fret March 17th 1967) (Extrait)

0:30
8.

Night in the City (Second Fret December 10th 1967) (Extrait)

0:30
9.

Come to the Sunshine (Second Fret December 10th 1967) (Extrait)

0:30
10.

Chelsea Morning (Second Fret December 10th 1967) (Extrait)

0:30
11.

Conversation (Second Fret December 10th 1967) (Extrait)

0:30
12.

I Had a King (Second Fret December 10th 1967) (Extrait)

0:30
13.

Sugar Mountain (Radio Session 1967) (Extrait)

0:30

13 chansons

53 min

© Deanstreet Records