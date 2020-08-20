Joni Mitchell - Transmission Impossible
Rock
2019
1.
Chelsea Morning (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
2.
Cactus Tree (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
3.
Night In The City (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
4.
For Free (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
5.
Willy (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
6.
The Fiddle And The Drum (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
7.
Both Sides Now (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
8.
Get Together (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
9.
Gift Of The Magie (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
10.
Eastern Rain (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
11.
Brandy Eyes (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
12.
London Bridge (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
13.
Sugar Mountain (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
14.
You Can Close Your Eyes (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
15.
Mr Tambourine Man (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30