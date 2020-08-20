Joni Mitchell - Transmission Impossible

Joni Mitchell - Transmission Impossible

Rock

2019

1.

Chelsea Morning (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
2.

Cactus Tree (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
3.

Night In The City (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
4.

For Free (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
5.

Willy (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
6.

The Fiddle And The Drum (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
7.

Both Sides Now (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
8.

Get Together (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
9.

Gift Of The Magie (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
10.

Eastern Rain (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
11.

Brandy Eyes (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
12.

London Bridge (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
13.

Sugar Mountain (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
14.

You Can Close Your Eyes (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
15.

Mr Tambourine Man (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30

15 chansons

1 h 01 min

© Deanstreet Records