Joseph Haydn : Die sieben letzten Worte unseres Erlösers am Kreuze

Musique classique

1992

1.

The Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross, Hob.XX, 2: I. Introduction (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
2.

The Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross Hob.XX, 2 : II "Vater, vergib ihnen" (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
3.

The Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross Hob.XX, 2 : III "Fürwahr, ich sag' es dir" (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
4.

The Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross Hob.XX, 2 : IV "Frau, hier siehe deinen Sohn" (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
5.

The Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross Hob.XX, 2 : V "Mein Gott, mein Gott" (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
6.

The Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross Hob.XX, 2 : VI Introduction 2 (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
7.

The Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross Hob.XX, 2 : VII "Jesus rufet" (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
8.

The Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross Hob.XX, 2 : VIII "Es ist vollbracht" (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
9.

The Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross Hob.XX, 2 : IX "In deine Hande" (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
10.

The Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross Hob.XX, 2 : X Il Terremoto - "Er ist nicht mehr" (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30

10 chansons

1 h 02 min

