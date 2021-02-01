Josh Groban In Concert

Josh Groban In Concert

Pop

2002

1.

Alla Luce del Sole (Extrait)

Josh Groban

0:30
2.

You're Still You (Extrait)

Josh Groban

0:30
3.

Vincent (Starry, Starry Night) (Extrait)

Josh Groban

0:30
4.

Gira con Me (Extrait)

Josh Groban

0:30
5.

Un Amore per Sempre (Extrait)

Josh Groban

0:30
6.

Aléjate (Extrait)

Josh Groban

0:30
7.

Broken Vow (feat. David Foster) (Extrait)

Josh Groban

0:30
8.

To Where You Are (feat. David Foster) (Extrait)

Josh Groban

0:30
9.

Cinema Paradiso (Se) (Extrait)

Josh Groban

0:30
10.

For Always (feat. John Williams) (Extrait)

Josh Groban

0:30
11.

Home to Stay (Extrait)

Josh Groban

0:30
12.

Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (feat. Lili Haydn) (Extrait)

Josh Groban

0:30
13.

Canto Alla Vita (feat. Andrea Corr, Lili Haydn & Rhys Fulber) (Extrait)

Josh Groban

0:30
14.

The Prayer (feat. Angie Stone) (Extrait)

Josh Groban

0:30
15.

Let Me Fall (from Cirque du Soleil) (Extrait)

Josh Groban

0:30

15 chansons

1 h 06 min

© Reprise