Josh White Sings Ballads And Blues

Josh White Sings Ballads And Blues

Folk

2006

1.

Midnight Special (Extrait)

Josh White

0:30
2.

Miss Otis Regrets (Extrait)

Josh White

0:30
3.

Hallaleu (Extrait)

Josh White

0:30
4.

Woman Sure Is a Curious Critter (Extrait)

Josh White

0:30
5.

Prison Bound Blues (Extrait)

Josh White

0:30
6.

Gloomy Sunday (Extrait)

Josh White

0:30
7.

Ball and Chain Blues (Extrait)

Josh White

0:30
8.

One for My Baby (Extrait)

Josh White

0:30
9.

Jim Crow Train (Extrait)

Josh White

0:30
10.

Told My Captain (Extrait)

Josh White

0:30
11.

So Soon in the Mornin' (Extrait)

Josh White

0:30
12.

Bury My Body (Extrait)

Josh White

0:30

12 chansons

35 min

© Rhino - Elektra