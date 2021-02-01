Josh White Sings Ballads And Blues
Folk
2006
1.
Midnight Special (Extrait)
Josh White
0:30
2.
Miss Otis Regrets (Extrait)
Josh White
0:30
3.
Hallaleu (Extrait)
Josh White
0:30
4.
Woman Sure Is a Curious Critter (Extrait)
Josh White
0:30
5.
Prison Bound Blues (Extrait)
Josh White
0:30
6.
Gloomy Sunday (Extrait)
Josh White
0:30
7.
Ball and Chain Blues (Extrait)
Josh White
0:30
8.
One for My Baby (Extrait)
Josh White
0:30
9.
Jim Crow Train (Extrait)
Josh White
0:30
10.
Told My Captain (Extrait)
Josh White
0:30
11.
So Soon in the Mornin' (Extrait)
Josh White
0:30
12.
Bury My Body (Extrait)
Josh White
0:30