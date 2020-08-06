Journey
Country
2008
1.
W. Lee O'Daniel and the Light Crust Dough Boys (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
2.
Bluesman (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
3.
My Cherokee Maiden (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
4.
That Old Magic (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
5.
Tryin' Like the Devil (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
6.
Sometimes I Think About Suzanne (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
7.
La Rosa Montaña (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
8.
The Song of Chief Joseph (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
9.
Richland, Washington (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
10.
Somewhere on the Edge of the World (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
11.
When I Need Some Love (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
12.
I Saw the Buildings (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
13.
Up From Georgia (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
14.
We're All One Family (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30