Journey

Country

2008

1.

W. Lee O'Daniel and the Light Crust Dough Boys (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
2.

Bluesman (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
3.

My Cherokee Maiden (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
4.

That Old Magic (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
5.

Tryin' Like the Devil (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
6.

Sometimes I Think About Suzanne (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
7.

La Rosa Montaña (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
8.

The Song of Chief Joseph (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
9.

Richland, Washington (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
10.

Somewhere on the Edge of the World (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
11.

When I Need Some Love (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
12.

I Saw the Buildings (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
13.

Up From Georgia (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
14.

We're All One Family (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30

14 chansons

1 h 09 min

© Cimarron Records, Inc.