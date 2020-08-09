Journey - The Second Voyage
Country
2005
1.
Down on the Corner (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
2.
Little Egypt Land (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
3.
Someone Who Loves You (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
4.
Deep Country Blues (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
5.
Forty Hours (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
6.
Give My Love to Marie (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
7.
Hear That Lonesome Whistle (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
8.
Nothin' But the Blues (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
9.
Sea of Cortez (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
10.
Open All Night (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
11.
Streets of Babylon (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
12.
Nashville City Blues (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
13.
Calico Gypsy (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30