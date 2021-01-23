Journey to the End of the Night

Rock

2002

1.

Falling into Darkness (Extrait)

Green Carnation

0:30
2.

In the Realm of the Midnight Sun (Extrait)

Green Carnation

0:30
3.

My Dark Reflections of Life and Death (Extrait)

Green Carnation

0:30
4.

Under Eternal Stars (Extrait)

Green Carnation

0:30
5.

Journey to the End of Night, Pt. I (Extrait)

Green Carnation

0:30
6.

Echoes of Despair, Pt. II (Extrait)

Green Carnation

0:30
7.

End of Journey, Pt. III (Extrait)

Green Carnation

0:30
8.

Shattered, Pt. IV (Extrait)

Green Carnation

0:30

8 chansons

1 h 10 min

© Prophecy