Journey to the End of the Night
Rock
2002
1.
Falling into Darkness (Extrait)
Green Carnation
0:30
2.
In the Realm of the Midnight Sun (Extrait)
Green Carnation
0:30
3.
My Dark Reflections of Life and Death (Extrait)
Green Carnation
0:30
4.
Under Eternal Stars (Extrait)
Green Carnation
0:30
5.
Journey to the End of Night, Pt. I (Extrait)
Green Carnation
0:30
6.
Echoes of Despair, Pt. II (Extrait)
Green Carnation
0:30
7.
End of Journey, Pt. III (Extrait)
Green Carnation
0:30
8.
Shattered, Pt. IV (Extrait)
Green Carnation
0:30