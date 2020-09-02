Junior Choice
Musique pour enfants
2008
1.
Five Little Speckled Frogs (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
You Are My Sunshine (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
Five Little Monkeys Bouncing On The Bed (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
Wind The Bobbin Up (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
She'll Be Coming Round The Mountain (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
Little Bo-Peep (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Five Little Ducks Went Swimming One Day (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
Hickory Dickory Dock (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
Incy Wincy Spider (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
Jack and Jill (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
Mary Mary Quite Contrary (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
Here We Go 'Round The Mulberry Bush (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
Polly Put the Kettle On (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
Pop Goes The Weasel (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Ring A Ring O' Roses (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Ten Green Bottles (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
There Was An Old Woman Who Swallowed A Fly (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
Three Blind Mice (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
Round And Round The Garden (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
Twinkle Twinkle Little Star (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
Ten in the Bed (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30