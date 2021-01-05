Just A Closer Walk With Thee

Just A Closer Walk With Thee

Blues

1991

1.

Just A Closer Walk With Thee (Extrait)

Sonny Terry

0:30
2.

Children Go Where I Send Thee (Extrait)

Sonny Terry

0:30
3.

What A Beautiful City (Extrait)

Sonny Terry

0:30
4.

Glory Glory (Extrait)

Sonny Terry

0:30
5.

If I Could Hear My Mother Pray (Extrait)

Sonny Terry

0:30
6.

I'm Going To Shout (Extrait)

Sonny Terry

0:30
7.

I Shall Not Be Moved (Extrait)

Sonny Terry

0:30
8.

Packing Up (Extrait)

Sonny Terry

0:30
9.

Get Right Church (Extrait)

Sonny Terry

0:30
10.

Some Of These Days (Extrait)

Sonny Terry

0:30
11.

If You See My Saviour (Extrait)

Sonny Terry

0:30
12.

You Can't Hide (Extrait)

Sonny Terry

0:30

12 chansons

37 min

© Fantasy Records