Just One More Dance

Just One More Dance

Musique électronique

1996

1.

Just One More Dance (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
2.

Kom Dans Kleine Madelein (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
3.

Here Is My Love (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
4.

Hush Hush Maria (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
5.

Living Next Door to Alice (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
6.

Sayonara (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
7.

The Spanish Night Is Over (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
8.

God Must Be a Cowboy at Heart (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
9.

Is This the Way to Amarillo? (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
10.

Do Wah Diddy (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
11.

Going Back West (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
12.

Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman? (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
13.

Sewe Dae Sonneskyn (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
14.

It's Now or Never (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
15.

It's Another World (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
16.

Seven Spanish Angels (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30

16 chansons

53 min

© GlobiFlix