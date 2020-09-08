Justin Rose

Justin Rose

Country

2018

1.

Empty (Extrait)

Justin Rose

0:30
2.

Introduce You to Me (Extrait)

Justin Rose

0:30
3.

Call You Baby (Extrait)

Justin Rose

0:30
4.

Hillbilly Strong (Extrait)

Justin Rose

0:30
5.

Bullets First (Extrait)

Justin Rose

0:30
6.

Hell and Back (Extrait)

Justin Rose

0:30
7.

Hold the Line (Extrait)

Justin Rose

0:30
8.

Might Sound Crazy (Extrait)

Justin Rose

0:30
9.

Break on Through (Extrait)

Justin Rose

0:30
10.

Farmers Daughter (Extrait)

Justin Rose

0:30
11.

Lucy's Lulaby (Extrait)

Justin Rose

0:30

11 chansons

37 min

© Justin Rose