Kaleidoscope

Pop

2019

1.

Crazy Arms (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Hello, Hello Baby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Frankie and Johnny (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Your Cheatin' Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Down The Line (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

(On the Bayou) Jambalaya (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Let's talk about us (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

I'll Make It All Up To You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Goodnight Irene (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Home (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Matchbox (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Don't be cruel (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Breathless (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

Put me Down (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

When the Saints go Marching In (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

End Of The Road (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

Fools like Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

20 chansons

48 min

