Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope

Jazz

2019

1.

Country Boy (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Cry Cry Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Big River (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Rock Island Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

The Rebel - Johnny Yuma (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Lumberjack (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

The Way Of A Woman In Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

That's Enough (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

I Saw A Man (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Sugartime (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Transfusion Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

You're The Nearest Thing To Heaven (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

When I've Learned (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

Old Doc Brown (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

Accidentally On Purpose (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
17.

I'd Still Be There (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
18.

Goodnight Irene (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
19.

Don't Step On Mother's Roses (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
20.

The Man On The Hill (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

20 chansons

49 min

© rearea catalogue