Katherine Jenkins / From The Heart
Musique classique
2006
1.
Morricone: Nella Fantasia (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
2.
Kamen: Quello che farò (sarà per te) (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
3.
Time To Say Goodbye (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
4.
Delibes: The Flower Duet (From "Lakmé") (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
5.
Dalla: Caruso (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
6.
Puccini: Nessun Dorma (from Turandot) (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
7.
L'Amore Sei Tu (I Will Always Love You) (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
8.
Vide cor meum (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
9.
The Prayer (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
10.
Il Canto (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
11.
Bizet: Chanson Bohème (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
12.
Hymn To The Fallen (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
13.
Canto della terra (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
14.
Morricone: Cinema Paradiso (Se) (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30