Katherine Jenkins: The Ultimate Collection / Standard Edition
Musique classique
2009
1.
Time To Say Goodbye (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
2.
Hallelujah (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
3.
L'Amore Sei Tu (I Will Always Love You) (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
4.
Traditional: I Vow To Thee, My Country (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
5.
Kamen: Quello che farò (sarà per te) (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
6.
Morricone: Nella Fantasia (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
7.
Hymn To The Fallen (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
8.
Delibes: The Flower Duet (From "Lakmé") (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
9.
Pie Jesu (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
10.
Calon Lan (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
11.
Caruso (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
12.
Vide cor meum (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
13.
Puccini: "O Mio Babbino Caro" (From Gianni Schicchi) (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
14.
Music Of The Night (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
15.
I Could Have Danced All Night (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
16.
Løvland: I've Dreamed Of You (Questo e per te) (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
17.
Lloyd Webber: Don't Cry For Me Argentina (From "Evita") (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30