Keeps Rockin'
Country
1978
1.
I'll Find It Where I Can (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Blue Suede Shoes (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
I Hate You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Arkansas Seesaw (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Lucille (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
The Last Cheater's Waltz (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Wild And Wooly Ways (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Don't Let The Stars Get In Your Eyes (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Pee Wee's Place (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Before The Night Is Over (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30