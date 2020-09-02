Kid's French
Musique pour enfants
2008
1.
Salut! (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
Petit Papa (song) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
Hello and how are you? (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
Bateau Ciseau (song) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
My name is ... (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
Un, deux, trois (song) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Numbers (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
How old am I? (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
J'ai perdu le do de ma clarinette (song) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
Noir, blanc, rouge (song) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
Colours (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
Il était un petit navire (song) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
Lundi, mardi, mercredi (song) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
The days of the week (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Janvier, février, mars (song) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
The months of the year (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
Le vieux fermier avait une ferme (song) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
Animal names (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
Le fermier dans son pré (song) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
Au clair de la lune (song) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
Au revoir! (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:27