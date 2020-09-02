Kid's French

Kid's French

Musique pour enfants

2008

1.

Salut! (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Petit Papa (song) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

Hello and how are you? (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Bateau Ciseau (song) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

My name is ... (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

Un, deux, trois (song) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

Numbers (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

How old am I? (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

J'ai perdu le do de ma clarinette (song) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

Noir, blanc, rouge (song) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

Colours (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

Il était un petit navire (song) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Lundi, mardi, mercredi (song) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

The days of the week (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Janvier, février, mars (song) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

The months of the year (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Le vieux fermier avait une ferme (song) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Animal names (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

Le fermier dans son pré (song) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

Au clair de la lune (song) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

Au revoir! (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:27

21 chansons

52 min

© CRS Records