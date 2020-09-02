Kids' Christmas

Musique pour enfants

2007

1.

Jingle Bells (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Nuttin' For Christmas (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Ding Dong Merrily On High (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Five Little Reindeers Pulling A Sleigh (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

I Believe In Christmas (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

When Santa Got Stuck Up The Chimney (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

Oh Christmas Tree (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

Christmas Pudding (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

Chipmunk's Christmas (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Santa's Elves (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

Walking In The Air (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

The Twelve Days Of Christmas (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Suzy Snowflake (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Christmas Alphabet (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

I Saw Three Ships (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

Frosty The Snowman (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

Christmas Is Coming (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
24.

Santa Baby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
25.

Have A Holly Jolly Christmas (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

25 chansons

59 min

© CRS Records