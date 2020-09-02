Kids Love Animals
Musique pour enfants
2010
1.
Nellie the Elephant (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
Down in the Jungle Where Nobody Goes (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
Under the Sea (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
Never Smile at a Crocodile (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Horsey Horsey Don't You Stop (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
Seagull, Seagull Sit on the Shore (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Baa Baa Black Sheep (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
Donkey Riding (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
The Farm Ho Down (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
Little Mousie Brown (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
The Crab (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
I'm a Hippopotamus (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
I Went to the Animal Fair (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
How Much is that Doggie in the Window? (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Rattlesnake Band (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Wiggly Woo (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
Slippery Sam (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
Incy Wincy Spider (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
The Fox (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
Going to the Zoo (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30