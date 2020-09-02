Kids Love Numbers

Musique pour enfants

2010

1.

Hickory Dickory Dock (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

One Elephant Went Out to Play (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

Peter Plays With One Hammer (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

The Bee Hive (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Five Little Ducks Went Swimming One Day (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

Five Currant Buns in a Baker's Shop (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

Five Little Reindeer Pulling a Sleigh (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

Five Little Brown Eggs in a Nest of Hay (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

1, 2, 345 (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

One Man Went to Mow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

This Old Man (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

Ten little Squirrels (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Ten Fat Sausages (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

One Two Buckle My Shoe (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

A Centipede (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

15 chansons

30 min

© CRS Records