Kids Love Numbers
Musique pour enfants
2010
1.
Hickory Dickory Dock (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
One Elephant Went Out to Play (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
Peter Plays With One Hammer (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
The Bee Hive (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Five Little Ducks Went Swimming One Day (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
Five Currant Buns in a Baker's Shop (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Five Little Reindeer Pulling a Sleigh (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
Five Little Brown Eggs in a Nest of Hay (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
1, 2, 345 (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
One Man Went to Mow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
This Old Man (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
Ten little Squirrels (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
Ten Fat Sausages (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
One Two Buckle My Shoe (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
A Centipede (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30