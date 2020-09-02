Kids Love Songs & Rhymes
Musique pour enfants
2010
1.
Let's go Fly a Kite (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
Consider Yourself (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
Oh I do Like to be Beside the Seaside (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
The Grand Old Duke of York (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Early One Morning (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
You are my Sunshine (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
I Hear Thunder (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
A Ram Sam Sam (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
Supercalifragilistic (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
The Rain Song (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
Bob the Builder (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
The Bonny Blue Eyed Sailor (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
Mummy's Taking Us in the Car Car (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
Summer Holiday (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Zum Gali Gali (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Twinkle Twinkle Little Star (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
She Sells Sea Shells (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
The Runaway Train (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
Humpty Dumpty (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
Old Macdonald had a Farm (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30