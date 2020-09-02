Kids Love Songs & Rhymes

Musique pour enfants

2010

1.

Let's go Fly a Kite (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Consider Yourself (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

Oh I do Like to be Beside the Seaside (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

The Grand Old Duke of York (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Early One Morning (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

You are my Sunshine (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

I Hear Thunder (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

A Ram Sam Sam (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Supercalifragilistic (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

The Rain Song (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

Bob the Builder (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

The Bonny Blue Eyed Sailor (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Mummy's Taking Us in the Car Car (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

Summer Holiday (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Zum Gali Gali (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

She Sells Sea Shells (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

The Runaway Train (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

Humpty Dumpty (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

Old Macdonald had a Farm (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

20 chansons

43 min

© CRS Records