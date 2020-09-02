Kids Love Stories
Musique pour enfants
2010
1.
Goldilocks and the Three Bears (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
Jack and the Beanstalk (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
The Little Tin Soldier (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
The Princess and the Pea (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Rumpelstiltskin (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
Hansel and Gretel (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
The Duck, the Mouse and the Little Red Hen (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
Rapunzel (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
The Hopping Penny (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
Little Red Riding Hood (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30