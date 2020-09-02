Kids Love to Move

Musique pour enfants

2010

1.

We're Going this Way that Way (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Jelly on a Plate (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

The Wheels on the Bus (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Row Row Row Your Boat (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

If You're Happy and You Know it (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

Wind the Bobbin Up (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

Music Man (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

Little Sally Saucer (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Dem Bones, Dem Bones (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

Dingle Dangle Scarecrow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

Heads Shoulders Knees and Toes (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

My Ship Sailed from China (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Miss Polly had a Dolly (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

There's a Little Sandy Girl (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Hop Little Bunnies (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Jump & Shout (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Calypso (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

The Big Ship Sailed Through the Alley Alley O (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

Captain Pugwash / Sailor's Hornpipe (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

Hokey Cokey (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

20 chansons

45 min

© CRS Records