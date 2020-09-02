Kids' Party Anthems

Kids' Party Anthems

Musique pour enfants

2004

1.

Follow Da Leader (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

The Tide Is High (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

Hey Baby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Don't Stop Movin' (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Spinning Around (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

Get The Party Started (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

Uptown Girl (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

Reach (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Witch Doctor (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

Let's Twist Again (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

Macarena (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

Barbie Girl (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Ketchup Song (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

Rock DJ (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Who Let The Dogs Out? (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Dancing Queen (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

16 chansons

54 min

© CRS Records