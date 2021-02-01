Killer Country

Rock

2011

1.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

I'd Do It All Again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Jukebox Junky (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Too Weak to Fight (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Late Night Lovin' Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Change Places with Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Let Me On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Thirty-Nine and Holding (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Mama, This One's for You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Over the Rainbow (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

10 chansons

30 min

© Rhino - Elektra