Killer Country
Rock
2011
1.
Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
I'd Do It All Again (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Jukebox Junky (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Too Weak to Fight (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Late Night Lovin' Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Change Places with Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Let Me On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Thirty-Nine and Holding (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Mama, This One's for You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Over the Rainbow (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30