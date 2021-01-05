Killer Country

Killer Country

Country

1995

1.

Another Place Another Time (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

What's Made Milwaukee Famous (Has Made A Loser Out Of Me) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Walking The Floor Over You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

The Hole He Said He'd Dig For Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

She Still Comes Around (To Love What's Left Of Me) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Waiting For A Train (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

She Even Woke Me Up To Say Goodbye (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Working Man Blues (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

There Must Be More To Love Than This (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Me And Bobby McGee (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Once More With Feeling (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Touching Home (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Jack Daniels Old No.7 (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Think About It Darlin' (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Pee Wee's Place (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

He Can't Fill My Shoes (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

Who's Gonna Play This Old Piano (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

Middle Age Crazy (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

You're All Too Ugly Tonight (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

A Damn Good Country Song (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

20 chansons

55 min

© Mercury Records