Killer Elite

Métal

2016

1.

Through The Fire And Flames (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
2.

Holding On (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
3.

Heroes Of Our Time (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
4.

Cry Thunder (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
5.

Black Fire (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
6.

Dawn Over A New World (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
7.

Fields Of Despair (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
8.

The Game (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
9.

Operation Ground And Pound (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
10.

Seasons (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
11.

Reasons To Live (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
12.

Soldiers Of The Wastelands (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
13.

Valley Of The Damned (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
14.

Fury Of The Storm (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
15.

Revolution Deathsquad (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
16.

Wings Of Liberty (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
17.

My Spirit Will Go On (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
18.

Three Hammers (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
19.

Symphony Of The Night (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
20.

The Last Journey Home (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
21.

Starfire (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
22.

Heart Of A Dragon (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30

22 chansons

2 h 23 min

© Spinefarm Records UK