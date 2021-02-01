Killer: The Mercury Years Vol. Three (1973-1977)

Country

1989

1.

Haunted House (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Meat Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Born To Be A Loser (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Just A Little Bit (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Honey Hush (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

I'll Find It Where I Can (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Boogie Woogie Country Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

I'm Still Jealous Of You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Honky Tonk Wine (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

I'm Left, You're Right, She's Gone (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

No One Knows Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Jerry's Place (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Jesus Is On The Main Line (Call Him Sometime) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Shake Rattle And Roll (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

House Of Blue Lights (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Goodnight Irene (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

Lord, I've Tried Everything But You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

Country Memories (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

I Can Help (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

I Don't Want To Be Lonely Tonight (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
21.

That Kind Of Fool (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
22.

Your Cheatin' Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
23.

Crawdad Song (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
24.

As Long As We Live (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
25.

Ivory Tears (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

25 chansons

1 h 12 min

© Mercury Nashville