King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Divers
2017
1.
From Nothing Comes a King (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
2.
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
3.
Growing Up Londinium (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
4.
Jackseye's Tale (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
5.
The Story of Mordred (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
6.
Vortigen and the Syrens (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
7.
The Legend of Excalibur (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
8.
Seasoned Oak (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
9.
The Vikings & The Barons (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
10.
The Politics & The Life (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
11.
Tower & Power (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
12.
The Born King (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
13.
Assassins Breathe (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
14.
Run Londinium (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
15.
Fireball (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
16.
Journey to the Caves (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
17.
The Wolf & The Hanged Men (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
18.
Camelot in Flames (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
19.
The Lady in the Lake (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
20.
The Darklands (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
21.
Revelation (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
22.
King Arthur: Destiny of the Sword (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
23.
The Power of Excalibur (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
24.
Knights of the Round Table (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
25.
King Arthur: The Coronation (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
26.
The Devil & The Huntsman (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
27.
The Ballad of Londinium (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
28.
Riot & Flames (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
29.
Anger (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
30.
Cave Fight (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
31.
Confrontation with the Common Man (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
32.
The Devil & The Daughter (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30