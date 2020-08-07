Kiss Kiss: The Ultimate Pop Collection

Kiss Kiss: The Ultimate Pop Collection

Pop

2012

1.

It Must Have Been Love (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
2.

Kiss Kiss (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
3.

Payphone (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
4.

Kissing a Fool (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
5.

Love Will Never Ever Die (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
6.

Pas De Boogie-Woogie (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
7.

Cheers (Drink to That) (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
8.

Young Girl (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
9.

Bad Romance / Just Dance / Paparazzi (Acoustic Version) (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
10.

Dreaming of You (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
11.

Pearly Shells (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
12.

This Woman's Work (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
13.

New York State of Mind (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
14.

Breaking Up Is Hard to Do (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
15.

Yummy Yummy Yummy (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
16.

Everybody Doesn't (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
17.

Firework (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
18.

Please Send Me Someone to Love (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30

18 chansons

1 h 10 min

© Kyna - OMP