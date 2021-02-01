Kissing the Beast
Rock
2013
Disque 1
1.
Cursed (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
2.
Need to Kill (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
3.
In Memory of (Paul Miller 1964-90) (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
4.
Wolverine (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
5.
Arachnid (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
6.
I'm Paralysed (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
7.
Crucified (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
8.
Into the Fire (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
9.
Riddle of Steel (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
10.
Shadow King (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
11.
Trinity MCMXLV 0530 (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
12.
Black Legions (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
13.
Parasite (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
14.
Acid (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
15.
Tribes (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
16.
Even In Heaven (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
17.
Kissing the Beast (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Live Like an Angel (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
2.
Welcome to Hell (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
3.
Bursting Out (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
4.
Countess Bathory (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
5.
Black Metal (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
6.
Buried Alive (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
7.
Die Hard (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
8.
Angel Dust (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
9.
Witching Hour (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
10.
Teacher's Pet (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
11.
School Daze (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
12.
In Nomine Satanas (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
13.
Bloodlust (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
14.
Hell Bent for Leather (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
15.
Speed King (Extrait)
Venom
0:30