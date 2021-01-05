Knussen Conducts Knussen
Musique classique
1996
1.
Knussen: Flourish with Fireworks, op.22 Tempo giusto e vigoroso - Molto vivace (Extrait)
Lucy Shelton
0:30
2.
The Journey to The Big White House (Extrait)
Lucy Shelton
0:30
3.
- Kleine Trauermusik (Extrait)
Lucy Shelton
0:30
4.
- The Ride to Castle Yonder (Extrait)
Lucy Shelton
0:30
5.
1. Notre Dame des Jouets (Extrait)
Lucy Shelton
0:30
6.
2. Organum to honour the 20th anniversary of the Schoenberg Ensemble (Extrait)
Lucy Shelton
0:30
7.
Intrada (Extrait)
Lucy Shelton
0:30
8.
- Fantastico (Extrait)
Lucy Shelton
0:30
9.
- Cadenza (Extrait)
Lucy Shelton
0:30
10.
- Envoi (Extrait)
Lucy Shelton
0:30
11.
1. Puzzle I "Iste tenor ascendit". (Extrait)
Lucy Shelton
0:30
12.
2. Toyshop Music after "tris". (Extrait)
Lucy Shelton
0:30
13.
3. Antiphon after "Iste tenor ascendit...". (Extrait)
Lucy Shelton
0:30
14.
4. Puzzle II "tris". (Extrait)
Lucy Shelton
0:30
15.
1. When I Heard the Learn'd Astronomer (Extrait)
Lucy Shelton
0:30
16.
2. A Noiseless Patient Spider (Extrait)
Lucy Shelton
0:30
17.
3. The Dalliance of the Eagles (Extrait)
Lucy Shelton
0:30
18.
4. The Voice of the Rain (Extrait)
Lucy Shelton
0:30
19.
Knussen: ...upon one note (Fantazia after Purcell) (Extrait)
Lucy Shelton
0:30