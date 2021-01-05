Knussen Conducts Knussen

Musique classique

1996

1.

Knussen: Flourish with Fireworks, op.22 Tempo giusto e vigoroso - Molto vivace (Extrait)

Lucy Shelton

0:30
2.

The Journey to The Big White House (Extrait)

Lucy Shelton

0:30
3.

- Kleine Trauermusik (Extrait)

Lucy Shelton

0:30
4.

- The Ride to Castle Yonder (Extrait)

Lucy Shelton

0:30
5.

1. Notre Dame des Jouets (Extrait)

Lucy Shelton

0:30
6.

2. Organum to honour the 20th anniversary of the Schoenberg Ensemble (Extrait)

Lucy Shelton

0:30
7.

Intrada (Extrait)

Lucy Shelton

0:30
8.

- Fantastico (Extrait)

Lucy Shelton

0:30
9.

- Cadenza (Extrait)

Lucy Shelton

0:30
10.

- Envoi (Extrait)

Lucy Shelton

0:30
11.

1. Puzzle I "Iste tenor ascendit". (Extrait)

Lucy Shelton

0:30
12.

2. Toyshop Music after "tris". (Extrait)

Lucy Shelton

0:30
13.

3. Antiphon after "Iste tenor ascendit...". (Extrait)

Lucy Shelton

0:30
14.

4. Puzzle II "tris". (Extrait)

Lucy Shelton

0:30
15.

1. When I Heard the Learn'd Astronomer (Extrait)

Lucy Shelton

0:30
16.

2. A Noiseless Patient Spider (Extrait)

Lucy Shelton

0:30
17.

3. The Dalliance of the Eagles (Extrait)

Lucy Shelton

0:30
18.

4. The Voice of the Rain (Extrait)

Lucy Shelton

0:30
19.

Knussen: ...upon one note (Fantazia after Purcell) (Extrait)

Lucy Shelton

0:30

19 chansons

51 min

© Deutsche Grammophon (DG)

