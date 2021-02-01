Kurt Weil On Broadway: Thomas Hampson

Musique classique

2006

1.

One Touch of Venus: Westwind (lyric: Ogden Nash) (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
2.

Knickerbocker Holiday: It never was you (lyrics: Maxwell Anderson) (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
3.

Knickerbocker Holiday: How can you tell an American? (lyrics: Maxwell Anderson) (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
4.

Song of the Hangman ("Gallows Scene"): "The bell of doom is clanging" from The Firebrand of Florence (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
5.

Come to Florence ("Civic Song") from The Firebrand of Florence (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
6.

My Lords and Ladies from The Firebrand of Florence (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
7.

The was life, there was love, there was laughter from The Firebrand of Florence (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
8.

You're far too near me from The Firebrand of Florence (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
9.

Souvenirs ... Hear Ye! Hear Ye!; The world is full of villains ("Trial Scene") from The Firebrand of Florence (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
10.

You have to do what you do do (Trial by Music) from The Firebrand of Florence (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
11.

Love is my enemy from The Firebrand of Florence (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
12.

Who is Samuel Cooper? from Love Life (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
13.

Here I'll stay from Love Life (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
14.

I remember it well from Love Life (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
15.

This is the life from Love Life (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
16.

Johnny Johnson: Johnny's Song, 'When man was first created' (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30

16 chansons

1 h 16 min

© Warner Classics