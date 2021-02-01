Kurt Weil On Broadway: Thomas Hampson
2006
1.
One Touch of Venus: Westwind (lyric: Ogden Nash) (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
2.
Knickerbocker Holiday: It never was you (lyrics: Maxwell Anderson) (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
3.
Knickerbocker Holiday: How can you tell an American? (lyrics: Maxwell Anderson) (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
4.
Song of the Hangman ("Gallows Scene"): "The bell of doom is clanging" from The Firebrand of Florence (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
5.
Come to Florence ("Civic Song") from The Firebrand of Florence (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
6.
My Lords and Ladies from The Firebrand of Florence (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
7.
The was life, there was love, there was laughter from The Firebrand of Florence (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
8.
You're far too near me from The Firebrand of Florence (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
9.
Souvenirs ... Hear Ye! Hear Ye!; The world is full of villains ("Trial Scene") from The Firebrand of Florence (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
10.
You have to do what you do do (Trial by Music) from The Firebrand of Florence (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
11.
Love is my enemy from The Firebrand of Florence (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
12.
Who is Samuel Cooper? from Love Life (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
13.
Here I'll stay from Love Life (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
14.
I remember it well from Love Life (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
15.
This is the life from Love Life (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
16.
Johnny Johnson: Johnny's Song, 'When man was first created' (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30