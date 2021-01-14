L'album de sa vie 50 titres
Musique Francophone
2019
Disque 1
1.
Les lacs du Connemara (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
2.
La maladie d'amour (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
3.
Afrique adieu (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
4.
Le figurant (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
5.
Dix ans plus tôt (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
6.
Une fille aux yeux clairs (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
7.
J'accuse (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
8.
Et mourir de plaisir (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
9.
Le surveillant général (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
10.
Tous les bateaux s'envolent (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
11.
La vieille (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
12.
Marie-Jeanne (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
13.
L'aigle noir (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
14.
Et alors ! (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
15.
Qui m'aime me tue (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
16.
Petit (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
17.
Où s'en vont les étoiles ? (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Je vais t'aimer (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
2.
Le France (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
3.
Vladimir Ilitch (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
4.
Je vole (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
5.
Je viens du sud (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
6.
Les ricains (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
7.
Chanteur de jazz (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
8.
Le rire du sergent (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
9.
Les yeux de mon père (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
10.
Comme d'habitude (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
11.
J'habite en France (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
12.
La même eau qui coule (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
13.
Le privilège (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
14.
La rivière de notre enfance (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
15.
Maman (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
16.
Je t'aime (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
17.
Médecin de campagne (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
Disque 3
1.
Être une femme (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
2.
En chantant (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
3.
La java de Broadway (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
4.
Les vieux mariés (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
5.
Rouge (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
6.
Musulmanes (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
7.
Les bals populaires (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
8.
L'an mil (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
9.
San Lorenzo (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
10.
Les villes de solitude (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
11.
Les deux écoles (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
12.
Le bac G (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
13.
Tu te reconnaîtras (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
14.
Hallyday (le phénix) (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
15.
Un accident (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30
16.
Salut (Extrait)
Michel Sardou
0:30