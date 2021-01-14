L'album de sa vie 50 titres

Musique Francophone

2019

Disque 1

1.

Les lacs du Connemara (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
2.

La maladie d'amour (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
3.

Afrique adieu (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
4.

Le figurant (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
5.

Dix ans plus tôt (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
6.

Une fille aux yeux clairs (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
7.

J'accuse (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
8.

Et mourir de plaisir (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
9.

Le surveillant général (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
10.

Tous les bateaux s'envolent (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
11.

La vieille (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
12.

Marie-Jeanne (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
13.

L'aigle noir (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
14.

Et alors ! (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
15.

Qui m'aime me tue (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
16.

Petit (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
17.

Où s'en vont les étoiles ? (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Je vais t'aimer (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
2.

Le France (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
3.

Vladimir Ilitch (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
4.

Je vole (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
5.

Je viens du sud (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
6.

Les ricains (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
7.

Chanteur de jazz (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
8.

Le rire du sergent (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
9.

Les yeux de mon père (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
10.

Comme d'habitude (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
11.

J'habite en France (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
12.

La même eau qui coule (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
13.

Le privilège (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
14.

La rivière de notre enfance (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
15.

Maman (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
16.

Je t'aime (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
17.

Médecin de campagne (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30

Disque 3

1.

Être une femme (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
2.

En chantant (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
3.

La java de Broadway (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
4.

Les vieux mariés (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
5.

Rouge (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
6.

Musulmanes (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
7.

Les bals populaires (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
8.

L'an mil (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
9.

San Lorenzo (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
10.

Les villes de solitude (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
11.

Les deux écoles (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
12.

Le bac G (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
13.

Tu te reconnaîtras (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
14.

Hallyday (le phénix) (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
15.

Un accident (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
16.

Salut (Extrait)

Michel Sardou

0:30
Pour des raisons de droits musicaux, plusieurs chansons de cet album ne sont actuellement pas disponibles. Notre équipe travaille à améliorer cette situation.

50 chansons

3 h 25 min

