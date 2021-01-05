L'Amour

L'Amour

Musique du monde

2012

1.

Mach das Licht nicht an (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
2.

Wie (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
3.

Wach geküsst (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
4.

Das Hotel in St. Germain (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
5.

Abschied von St. Germain (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
6.

Große Liebe (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
7.

Unterm Mond (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
8.

Straße der Sehnsucht (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
9.

Tu's nicht (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
10.

Was, wenn mein Herz sich irrt (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
11.

So ist das Leben (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
12.

Wiedersehen (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30

12 chansons

43 min

© Polydor

